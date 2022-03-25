When it comes to the NBA MVP conversation, there are various different things that the critics and the voters value. For some, your team's record is the most important thing, especially if you are the number one option on the roster. In terms of number ones on the best team in the league, you have Devin Booker who has led the Phoenix Suns to one of the best records in the team's history. Unfortunately, however, Booker has mostly been absent from league MVP talks as the attention is mainly on Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

Well, there is at least one person who thinks Booker deserves to be the MVP and that person is none other than Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. After Booker put up 49 points against the Denver Nuggets, Kyrie took to Twitter where he officially crowned D-Book as the MVP.

At this point, it is very unlikely that Booker actually gets the MVP, even if he might deserve it. These days, the MVP is reserved for players who are carrying a fairly weak squad. For instance, Jokic is playing without Jamal Murray, and therefore, many believe what he is doing is infinitely more impressive as he has very little help.

Let us know who you think deserves MVP, in the comments down below.