Every single year, there is a massive debate surrounding the NBA MVP award. For years now, LeBron James has gone without winning the award, despite consistently being one of the top players in the league, year in and year out. His teammates have taken note of these snubs, including Kyle Kuzma who spoke to ESPN about the MVP award following a win against the Hornets last night. Essentially, Kuzma thinks the whole process is political.

“The NBA MVP is a very political award,” Kuzma said. “Bron should have been the MVP at least eight, nine, 10 times. Everybody knows that.”

LeBron was asked a follow-up about the MVP and as he noted, he does take a lot of stock in the MVP award, and every single year, he hopes to hear his name called. Clearly, LeBron is still looking to win one.

“It is something,” LeBron noted. “…I’m not going to sit here and say it doesn’t mean anything to me… Being in the running, hearing my name with some of the best basketball players in the league this year again, it would mean a lot…it would mean an unbelievable thing for me, especially at this point in my career.”

At this point in the season, there are still a lot of players who are in contention for the award although LeBron is certainly one of them. If he continues his current pace, it will be hard to vote against him.

