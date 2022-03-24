This season, the Miami Heat have surprised a lot of people. They are currently first in the Eastern Conference standings, and they are believed to be contenders to go to the NBA Finals. Of course, the path to the Finals will be very difficult in the East, so there is no telling whether or not they will even be able to get out of the first round.

With that being said, the Heat have gotten very little media coverage this year, and when they do, it is mostly negative. For instance, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem found themselves arguing on the sidelines last night, and it led to a viral moment on social media. This led to a question from Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, who finds it curious that this is the first we are hearing of the Heat this season.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"It’s amazing it’s like the first time we are hearing about the heat all year yet they are first in the east and have been at the top for quite awhile," Kuzma wrote. It's an interesting analysis, and it is definitely a poignant one. The Heat are a serious threat this season, and it is about time the media and other teams start taking them seriously, even if they might be experiencing a rough patch at the moment.

Let us know what you think of the Heat as title contenders, in the comments section down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.