It's never easy to be in unfamiliar surroundings, and that's exactly what many NBA players are realizing now that they are stuck in Orlando with nowhere else to go. This is a scene straight out of a reality TV show, however, this is very real and not nearly as scripted. Essentially, due to the Coronavirus, the players are forced to stay in Orlando where they are a part of the first-ever, and hopefully last-ever bubble city.

So far, numerous players have been complaining about their surroundings, as many yearn for a sense of normalcy. Of course, that normalcy won't be coming back anytime soon, so for now, they're stuck with what they have. Funnily enough, Yahoo! Sports reporter Chris Haynes was recently on IG Live, when all of a sudden, Kyle Kuzma and Donovan Mitchell showed up. As you can see in the clip below, both players are hilariously struggling to find an acceptable lunch.

Eventually, Kuzma and Mitchell trot off to go find a place to eat, all while Haynes urges the players to let him know if they find a suitable spot. Needless to say, it's taking the players a little while to get used to the new Orlando campus.

Hopefully, the players are used to it by the time July 30th rolls around.