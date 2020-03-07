KXNG Crooked Unleashes His New Project "The Sixteen Chapel"

KXNG Crooked has proved he can out rap essentially every other rapper in the game. His 2019 The Weeklys series was proof of that as he flexed his bars with new songs every Friday for the entirety of the year. Although he may have fallen back on that particular venture, he's still keeping his foot on the neck of the rap game. The rapper returned earlier today with a brand new EP titled, The Sixteen Chapel. With five tracks in total, the rapper blesses fans with exactly what they're looking for, flexing his lyrical prowess in a way that not many other rappers can.

Check out his latest project below as well as the tracklist.

1. San Diego 2010

2. Rap Shyt

3. The Dream Tapes

4. Convertible Bars

5. Steinway & Sons