KXNG Crooked & Bronze Nazareth Drop Off "The French Connection"

Aron A.
December 11, 2019 20:06
The French Connection
KXNG CROOKED & Bronze Nazareth

KXNG Crooked and Bronze Nazareth prepare for the release of their new project.


KXNG Crooked rightfully made his way onto HNHH's 12 Best Lyricists Of 2019 list. He was a shoo-in because of his prolific year. Each Friday, he blessed fans with a new track with the revived Hip-Hop Weeklys series. Available on streaming services and YouTube, every few months he'd compile the releases into compilation tapes.

This Friday, KXNG Crooked is capping off his year with his collaborative project with Bronze Nazareth, Gravitas. After releasing a few singles already, they give fans another taste of what's to come with their latest drop, "The French Connection." Once again, Bronze Nazareth delivers sample-based boom-bap production with a soulful touch that brings out the best in KXNG Crooked. It's another strong effort from the two. 

Check out the song below and keep your eyes peeled for Gravitas.

Quotable Lyrics
Golden era, reloadin' coke in an old Carrera
Go to where you live and unload the barrel 'cause you told the Sherriff
You broke the code, you know the terror hold you over 
An open terrace, drop you on your dome and then I'll smoke your parents

