New York Knicks fans around the world were scratching their heads a few months ago when the team traded big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a handful of players. Porzingis was one of the few bright spots on the team over the past few seasons but was constantly injured which led to some fans falling out of favor with him. Now, new information has come to the surface according to Bleacher Report, that states Porzingis actually wanted to be traded and even pressured the Knicks to do so.

During a fan forum series on Wednesday, Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry explained how Porzingis told the front office that if they didn't trade him within seven days, he would go back to Europe and not come back to the Knicks.

"When he walked into our office—my office and Scott was sitting there with me—and point blank said to us, 'I don't want to be here, I'm not going to re-sign with the Knicks, and I'll give you seven days to try and trade me or I'm going back to Europe,'" Mills said.

Most recently, Porzingis was in a bar fight in Latvia where he was left bloodied. He is expected to make his debut with the Mavericks next season.