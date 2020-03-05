Kristaps Porzingis has been having a solid season with the Dallas Mavericks. After coming back from injury, Porzingis has proven to be a piece that the Mavericks have been missing for a while. Not to mention, the presence of Luka Doncic has suddenly turned this squad into legitimate playoff contenders. At this point, it's safe to say the Mavericks will make the playoffs, even if they aren't a top seed right now. They've built enough of a cushion that the playoffs aren't exactly a pipe dream.

After last night's big overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Porzingis was asked about the atmosphere and whether or not it matched that of a playoff game. Porzingis came through with a hilarious yet brutally honest answer that harkens back to his days with the abysmal New York Knicks.

“I mean, I wish I had that experience to tell you," Porzingis said to a laughing crowd of journalists. While his answer may have been truthful, you can tell there was certainly some pain behind it. Porzingis used to be one of the few reasons to watch the Knicks but was traded last season after he requested a move.

Moving forward, Doncic and Porzingis could be one of the league's premier dynamic duos.