Kobe Bryant started out his career wearing Adidas sneakers, and while he eventually got his own signature shoe with the brand, they weren't received well. For years now, Kobe has been with Nike, however, it was revealed this past year that Nike would no longer make Kobe silhouettes, as they were unable to secure a deal with the Bryant estate.

Now, with no company attached to Bryant's name, Adidas is coming back with some offerings that Kobe wore during his early career in the 90s. For instance, it has been revealed that Adidas will bring back the Adidas EQT Elevation, which Kobe wore during the 1997 Dunk Contest. Now, the shoe is called the Crazy 97 EQT, and as you can see in the images below, it will drop in a purple, black, and white offering with some gold accents. If you're a Lakers fan, these are definitely going to capture your attention.

Unfortunately, a release date for this shoe has not yet been revealed by the brand. Despite this, it is believed that the shoe will come out sometime in 2022, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

