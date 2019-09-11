Kobe Bryant was known as one of the most competitive basketball players of all-time and he's kept that spirit during retirement. In fact, the Mamba Mentality has now bled into his coaching job for a youth girls basketball team. Yes, that's right, Kobe is now a youth basketball coach and there probably hasn't been a more intense person to do the job. Just yesterday, we posted a story which described how Kobe was talking about his youth team and how just a couple of years ago, they weren't doing so well.

The team had finished 4th at a tournament that year and the girls weren't happy with that. In a new post on IG, Bryant revealed the photo from that 4th place finish and explained how seven girls from that team came back to play for him again. As it turns out, the team has improved immensely and he couldn't be prouder.

"Here’s our fourth place “winners” picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day," Kobe wrote. "The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time, meaning she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine. Now? She eats sleeps and breaths the game."

It's particularly hilarious how Kobe is throwing shots at a young girl for choosing a dance recital over basketball although he makes a good point about dedication. These girls are getting first-hand experience with the Mamba Mentality and that can only be a good thing for their development moving forward.