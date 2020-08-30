Prior to the start of the NBA season, no one would have guessed that Carmelo Anthony would have been so good this year. While playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Melo had a complete resurgence as he was rejuvenated on both sides of the floor. It became fairly obvious to everyone in the league that Melo still has a lot of gas left in the tank and that he deserves a spot on a team next season.

According to the New York Post, the New York Knicks and Leon Rose are interested in Anthony, however, it doesn't seem like this will actually happen given Melo's recent comments. After being eliminated from the playoffs last night, Anthony made it clear that he would like to come back to Portland as it was a great experience.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I pray that it could be Portland,” Anthony said. “Honestly, thank God I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me. At this point in my career, I do think that that’s the best fit for me, the best situation."

This Fall, teams will surely be calling Melo's line so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

