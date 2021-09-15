mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kitty Ca$h Taps Kiana Ledé On New Single "Just Fine"

Mitch Findlay
September 15, 2021 12:06
Kitty Ca$h brings Kiana Ledé into the mix for their vibey and melodic new collaboration "Just Fine."


Kitty Ca$h, Love Renaissance producer and DJ, has come through with her debut single "Just Fine," enlisting the talents of Kiana Ledé on vocals. With lyrics in both English and Spanish, the bilingual approach was a big selling point for Ledé, who opened up about the collaboration in an official press release.

“When I first heard this song, I was so excited Kitty Ca$h asked me to be on it because it would be my first time singing in Spanish,” explains Ledé. “I’m Mexican but was never taught Spanish, so I love that Kitty Ca$h gave me a chance to connect more with my culture on this song.” On a production tip, Ca$h showcases a deft talent for creating a vibe, aiming to deliver one that could resonate on several levels. "I hope this song evokes an effortless vibe of freedom and moves you to feel good," she explains. "Whether you’re home with the fam or out with the girls I wanted to make a record that you could make memories of and dance to!”

Check out "Just Fine" now, and sound off if you're eager to hear more new music from Love Renaissance's multitalented Kitty Ca$h.

Quotable Lyrics

Young and we clueless, the world according to them
But if we stay true to it, we'll be fine
You're coming closer, reading your mind again
Follow me, follow, let's go

