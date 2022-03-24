Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings won't play any more games with the team this season as he has been hit with some very serious allegations from his ex-wife. Holmes has been accused of hitting his child to the point of bleeding, back in 2019. These allegations came from a recent custody battle, and it forced Holmes to take to Twitter with various deleted tweets in which he expressed his innocence.

"I never respond to allegations but when it comes to my son I gotta speak,” Holmes said per the Sacramento Bee. “You have to be goofy as hell to believe that about me … my heart BEATS for my son I live this very life to see him happy and could never raise a hand to harm him EVER. My son adores me and I adore him … the relationship we share is the greatest bond I have ever experience … to hear my name tarnished at his expense is where I draw the line!"

While Holmes remains adamant that he is innocent here, that didn't stop the Kings from releasing a statement on the matter, saying “The entire Sacramento Kings organization would like to express our strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

