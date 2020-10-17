King Combs Flips A Wu-Tang Classic On New Single "Legacy"

It's a pretty bold move to rap over Wu-Tang's iconic "Triumph" beat but then again, King Combs is Diddy's son and he's a pretty bold guy himself.

He didn't do half bad either. On his latest single "Legacy" - which is dedicated to his late mother Kim Porter - the rapper opens up about dealing with loss and the pressure of being born into the Bad Boy empire.

He comes out swinging with charisma and doesn't let up: "I made amends with my former finance advisors, I apologize."

The beat deserves bars and King Combs delivers with a classic NY spit through, no hook necessary.

The accompanying video is a long take of the young rapper walking through a warehouse as he pays tribute to his mother and Colin Kaepernick and the BLM movement.

Check out "Legacy" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Look like it's heaven but some sh*t is hell

I lost my moms last year, took the biggest L

Know her spirit got me evolving, I could feel it help

Separating my path with a different trail, I prevail

Anything just to see my favorite lady

Built for everything, know that's how my pops raised me



