mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Combs Flips A Wu-Tang Classic On New Single "Legacy"

Dre D.
October 17, 2020 09:55
213 Views
10
1
Bad Boy Entertainment/EmpireBad Boy Entertainment/Empire
Bad Boy Entertainment/Empire

Legacy
King Combs
Produced by RZA

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The heir to the Bad Boy throne opens up about pressure and losing his mother.


It's a pretty bold move to rap over Wu-Tang's iconic "Triumph" beat but then again, King Combs is Diddy's son and he's a pretty bold guy himself.

He didn't do half bad either. On his latest single "Legacy" - which is dedicated to his late mother Kim Porter - the rapper opens up about dealing with loss and the pressure of being born into the Bad Boy empire. 

He comes out swinging with charisma and doesn't let up: "I made amends with my former finance advisors, I apologize."

The beat deserves bars and King Combs delivers with a classic NY spit through, no hook necessary. 

The accompanying video is a long take of the young rapper walking through a warehouse as he pays tribute to his mother and Colin Kaepernick and the BLM movement.

Check out "Legacy" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Look like it's heaven but some sh*t is hell
I lost my moms last year, took the biggest L
Know her spirit got me evolving, I could feel it help
Separating my path with a different trail, I prevail
Anything just to see my favorite lady
Built for everything, know that's how my pops raised me

King Combs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  213
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Combs RZA King Combs triumph wu-tang Bad Boy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Combs Flips A Wu-Tang Classic On New Single "Legacy"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject