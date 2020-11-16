Kevin Gates Takes A Trip To "Amsterdam"

Kevin Gates has returned, this time coming through with an ode to exhibitionism in "Amsterdam," a sensual single dedicated to "Rooftop Luv." Over a slick guitar riff, Gates wastes little time in painting vivid pictures of his European sexcapades, clearly appreciating the more free-spirited overseas approach. "Naked on the balcony like ooh god damn," he marvels. "She's so beautiful on the roof getting slammed, everywhere we go she cause a traffic jam."

As the verse kicks off, Gates reflects on some of his globetrotting adventures, taking a stopover in Paris to shop and seduce in no particular order. "Hey baby, wait for me, I need you to be my fantasy," he raps. "Hit from the back, say parlez-vous Francais? She say 'ou oui oui.'" Clearly, Kevin Gates is a man of culture, understanding the importance of spitting bilingual game. Yet it's not always time for play -- in the second verse, Gates shifts focus, reflecting on his responsibilities as a leader and father. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- do you

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Came a long way out the trenches, but we turned up now

Family members in prison depending on me, I can't pull down

Giving an order, manslaughter, hmm

Taking your head off, across the water, sipping some coffee

Pelican fly with my legs crossed

I'm on a boat, reading a book, reflecting, sipping some red wine