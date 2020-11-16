mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Takes A Trip To "Amsterdam"

Mitch Findlay
November 16, 2020 10:59
Kevin Gates lets his freak flag fly on the exhibitionist anthem "Amsterdam," which finds the rapper celebrating "Rooftop Luv."


Kevin Gates has returned, this time coming through with an ode to exhibitionism in "Amsterdam," a sensual single dedicated to "Rooftop Luv." Over a slick guitar riff, Gates wastes little time in painting vivid pictures of his European sexcapades, clearly appreciating the more free-spirited overseas approach. "Naked on the balcony like ooh god damn," he marvels. "She's so beautiful on the roof getting slammed, everywhere we go she cause a traffic jam."

As the verse kicks off, Gates reflects on some of his globetrotting adventures, taking a stopover in Paris to shop and seduce in no particular order. "Hey baby, wait for me, I need you to be my fantasy," he raps. "Hit from the back, say parlez-vous Francais? She say 'ou oui oui.'" Clearly, Kevin Gates is a man of culture, understanding the importance of spitting bilingual game. Yet it's not always time for play -- in the second verse, Gates shifts focus, reflecting on his responsibilities as a leader and father. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- do you 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Came a long way out the trenches, but we turned up now
Family members in prison depending on me, I can't pull down
Giving an order, manslaughter, hmm
Taking your head off, across the water, sipping some coffee
Pelican fly with my legs crossed
I'm on a boat, reading a book, reflecting, sipping some red wine

Kevin Gates
