mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Salutes The Real On "Waddup Homie Pt. 2"

Aron A.
February 20, 2021 09:32
256 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Waddup Homie Pt. 2
Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Kevin Gates is on his Luca Brasi tip on "Waddup Homie Pt. 2"


Kevin Gates has been quietly been releasing singles over the past few weeks with little promotional tactics. For Gates, his mysterious presence is arguably his most alluring, especially since his release from prison. Though he's not at the stature of a Beyoncé, the surprise release tactic is still effective. For example, the release of yesterday's Only The Generals Part II. Serving as the sequel to his 2019 EP, Gates offers a full LP on this one, stacked with 12 songs in total.

No features are attached to the project, which isn't necessary for Gates, anyways. The rapper shines his best when he's left to his own devices. On "Waddup Homie Pt. 2," Gates brings fans into the world of bosses, detailing his rise from being Lil Kevin On Carolina to "supplyin' my environment." 

Check a highlight off of Only The Generals Part II below.

Quotable Lyrics
On my way back from Lafayette, I exit off of Highland 
Make a left on East Buchanan, press the pedal, we in throttle
Monte Carlo back, then I'm supplyin' my environment
Just hit me for a hizzy, I'ma need about a hour
That's a half a brick for n***as who ain't rockin' like I'm rockin' 

Kevin Gates
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  256
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kevin Gates
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Gates Salutes The Real On "Waddup Homie Pt. 2"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject