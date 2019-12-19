Kendrick Perkins has made an interesting transition from NBA enforcer to funny, yet stern analyst on TV. Whenever Perkins talks, he usually has something negative to say about a particular player who just isn't living up to the expectations. With this in mind, it should also be noted that Perkins tends to have a softer side and likes to engage in some friendly antics with his broadcast partners. On Wednesday night, Perkins did just that as he did some color commentary with former Celtics teammate Brian Scalabrine.

During the broadcast, Scalabrine joked about just how good Perkins was at basketball and that he could actually hit three-point shots fairly well. Of course, this is when Perkins took the opportunity to claim he could have been an All-Star if it wasn't for the dirty work of his head coach, Doc Rivers.

"I keep trying tell people, Doc hurt my career, I was supposed to be an All-Star but he made me into a role player at the age of 24," Perkins said while laughing.

It's clear there are no hard feeling between Doc and Perkins although it's clear he would have preferred to be a superstar player if given the opportunity. Such is life though when you play on a team with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo.