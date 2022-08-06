Kendall Jenner shared a picture of herself sitting on Devin Booker's lap while the two were recently on vacation in Hawaii. The post comes amid reports that the two have reconciled their relationship after they had dated for two years prior to breaking things off in June.

Prior to the new photo, fans had pointed out that the Phoenix Suns star could be seen in the background of other pics from the vacation.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

A source for Elle says that Jenner and Booker are currently "doing great."

“Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be," they told the outlet.

“Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times, but their love for one another draws them back to each other,” the source added.

Jenner and Booker first began dating in 2020 and stayed committed to each other until June, when they cited a decision to focus on their respective careers as a reason they needed to break up.

While much of Booker's time is devoted to the Phoenix Suns, Jenner works as a model, stars in The Kardashians, and has her own tequila company, 818 Tequila.

