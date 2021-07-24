Ken Car$on Delivers On New Album "Project X"

There are big things ahead of Ken Car$on. The Atlanta native has been a bubbling name over the past few years after his initial introduction to 808 Mafia. However, his appearance on Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red highlight, "Beno!" and his subsequent viral releases have set the stage for his formal introduction, at least to those who are unfamiliar. This week, he returned with his latest body of work, Project X. The 11-song project has no credited features, allowing Car$on to shine all on his own. He tackles spacey, pop-trap production with high-energy, vocodor-infused melodies on the project with a few cuts that are going to slap the next time he touches the stage.

Check out the latest project from Ken Car$on below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.