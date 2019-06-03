UNIQLO is an incredibly popular Japanese fashion and streetwear brand that features some pretty great graphics designs at inexpensive prices. Last summer, the brand teamed up with Sesame Street and street artist KAWS for a great collaboration that was one of the biggest hits of the season. Now, the two have teamed up once again except this time, Sesame Street is no longer a part of the equation. Today, the collection dropped in China and let's just say the reaction was pretty incredible.

Shoppers lined up outside of stores and immediately rushed to the aisles as soon as they opened. It was absolute pandemonium inside some of these stores as shoppers pushed each other out of the way and climbed on top of mannequins just to cop some t-shirts. In the Twitter video below, you can even see one shopper take a shirt right off the mannequin and try to buy it.

The shirts usually have pretty high stock levels and the prices are relatively low so unlike a limited sneaker release, there really isn't any reason to go all out like this. It was stated on Chinese social media sites that some shoppers only took part in the madness because they enjoy competing against other shoppers.

Some people will do anything it takes to look fly.