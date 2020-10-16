Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces this year and when it happened, fans immediately thought the Clippers would be automatic contenders for an NBA championship. In the end, it simply wasn't meant to be as the Clippers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, despite being up 3-1 on the Denver Nuggets. It was an epic collapse that had many NBA fans making jokes on the internet. The second Kawhi came to L.A., the team thought they had won it all, and they were quickly humbled come playoff time.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Clippers dealt with issues all season long, and it seems as though Leonard was the source of some jealousy. In his latest piece, it was reported that Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, and Patrick Beverley all took issue with the special treatment Kawhi received.

Per Buha:

"Players like Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams—Clippers bedrocks before the arrival of Leonard and George—bristled when Leonard was permitted to take games off to manage his body and to live in San Diego, which often led to him being late for team flights."

Based on this information, it is very clear that the Clippers will have some issues to work out if they want to come together and win next season. You can have all of the talent in the world, but if you don't have chemistry, it's simply not going to work.

