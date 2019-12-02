Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA so he knows a thing or two about talented players. Over the last couple of weeks, Carmelo Anthony has been making his return to action with the Portland Trail Blazers and has been putting up some impressive performances. Many fans are excited to see Melo back in the league and players are just as happy to be playing against him.

Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points recently spoke to Leonard after yesterday's Clippers game and asked him about Melo's return to action. As Leonard explained, it's great to see Melo back on the court although he feels like the former Knick was unfairly treated by the league.

“I’m happy for him,” Leonard said. “He wanted to get back and play, he was able to get the opportunity, get a chance to go out there and pretty much be himself. I’m just happy for him that he was able to get back in the NBA. It was well-deserved. I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they left him out there being a future Hall of Famer. As you can see he can still run it up and down the floor. He’s still got a lot of basketball left, it’s just going to be a fun matchup for us and a competitive game.”

It's cool to see a player like Leonard give Melo his props especially late in his career. It's clear many players around the league respect Melo and that at the end of the day, it's good to see him get some shine after all he's been through.