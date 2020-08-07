Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers were minding their business last night as they took on the Dallas Mavericks. It was a solid game for the Clippers as they won the match by a score of 126-111. Leonard racked up 29 points and by all accounts, was the best player on the floor. In fact, his talents caught the attention of none other than actress and "Mad Men" alumni, January Jones. Jones played Betty Draper on the hit show and was at times, a big target for fans of the program as he character was not well-liked.

In regards to last night's game, Jones clearly liked what she saw as she took to her Instagram story where she was openly thirsting after Leonard. In her posts, she writes "future boyfriend?" before urging Leonard to call her after the game. As you can imagine, these posts immediately went viral as they found their way onto Twitter.

Jones has been known to be a hilarious figure on Instagram so her thirstiness shouldn't be too much of a surprise to those who are well-aware of her antics. Regardless, it made for a humorous night on Twitter and during a pandemic, that's all we can really ask for.