Kawhi Leonard's free agency decision was perhaps the most intriguing storyline of the entire NBA season. Leonard's tenure with the Toronto Raptors was full of rumors that he would eventually leave the team and that's exactly what he did. Leonard ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers on a three-year deal and was eventually joined by Paul George via trade. It is believed that the team is now in a great position to win an NBA title and make it out of the Western Conference.

For a while, the narrative was that Kawhi was responsible for bringing George to the Clippers. In a new report by Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, this is simply not the case. In fact, Leonard reportedly had nothing to do with the trade that brought George to Los Angeles. Perhaps one of the most interesting tidbits of information here is that the Clippers inquired about trading for James Harden. Of course, this never happened and Harden ended up being reunited with Russell Westbrook.

In the report, it states that the Clippers also wanted to pursue Bradley Beal, although it was clear that the Washington Wizards had no interest in making that kind of trade.

Regardless, it seems like the Clippers explored every option possible as they tried to secure the services of the two-time NBA champion.