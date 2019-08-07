Kawhi Leonard was the biggest free agent on the market this summer and for most of the process, it seemed like he was going to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the end, this was simply a smokescreen for the fact that he really wanted to go to the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard eventually signed with the Clippers and ended up receiving Paul George in the process. The dynamic duo has a real chance at being one of the best teams in the NBA this season and for once, the Clippers look like a legitimate title contender.

Has Leonard signed with the Lakers, he would have helped create one of the deadliest big threes of all-time. Leonard, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis would have been an unstoppable force that would have had teams shaking in their proverbial boots. During a recent appearance The Woj Pod, hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum spoke about Kawhi and how he was glad to see him choose the Clippers.

"Deep down I was hoping he didn't go there," McCollum said. "You want to be in the position to win championships, to make long runs. And looking at that roster, [the Lakers] would have been a serious problem... So I was relieved. I was like, 'Ah, that's good at least he didn't go to the Lakers.'"

McCollum most likely shares that same sentiment with the entire league, as well as the fans at home watching. Leonard on the Lakers would have made them a sure thing to win the championship, so at least now there is some competition.

