Kawhi Leonard had the whole NBA world on high alert this summer as he had a huge decision to make. Three teams, in particular, were in contention to sign the superstar and two of those teams were in Los Angeles. In the end, Leonard decided to leave the purple and gold in the dust and signed with the Clippers. Kawhi was able to get himself a partner in Paul George and heading into next season, there is a strong feeling that the Clippers could win the title.

While Clippers fans are excited to see a player like Leonard on their team, one must realize that most basketball fans in L.A. support the Lakers. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Leonard was booed after being shown on the jumbotron at a Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.

Leonard seemed pretty unfazed by the boos but you got to admit just how petty Los Angeles sports fans can be. Kawhi's presence turned out to be a bad omen for the Rams as they put up a horrific defensive performance, losing 55-40 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With all of these boos in mind, we're sure Leonard is as motivated as ever to dominate the Lakers as soon as he gets an opportunity to.

