Kawhi Leonard has had a rough year. He had to miss the entirety of the Los Angeles Clippers season due to a torn ACL, and in the end, his team missed him greatly as they were unable to make it to the playoffs. Heading into next year, Leonard is expected to return, and fans can't wait to see what he can do. In fact, there are some folks out there who believe Leonard and the Clippers should be title contenders given the depth of the Clippers roster.

Now that the offseason has begun, Leonard is enjoying his time off in the Dominican Republic. Of course, this is a great vacation spot, however, Leonard still has basketball on his mind. In fact, he recently hit up a local court in the Dominican, where he got to play with some youth in the area.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In a Twitter post from Jatnna Rodriguez, Leonard can be seen posing with some of the teenagers, who had big smiles on their faces. It isn't every day you get to play with an NBA star, so it was certainly a special moment for those involved.

"Kawhi Leonard visiting the Dom Rep," Rodriguez wrote. "Thank you for making the children of the neighborhood where I was born happy."

The season is now four months away, and it seems like Leonard is ready to return. Hopefully, he is able to shake up the NBA, and deliver some memorable highlights in the process.