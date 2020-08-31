Over the course of the last few years, there has been an influx of young talent in the NBA and now, they are starting to take over. One of those players is none other than Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks who just finished off his second year in the league. This season, Luka was able to lead his team to the playoffs and put up quite a fight against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. In the end, however, the Clippers were able to come out on top with a 4-2 series triumph.

After game 6, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was interviewed about the team's big win and was also asked about Doncic and his contributions throughout the series. Despite being rivals on the court, Leonard offered some high praise for the young Mavs star, saying that Doncic played an amazing series and that he's a leader.

“He’s a great player … battled every minute he was out there on the floor, didn’t back down. Led his team every game and he did a hell of a job out there," Leonard said.

As for Leonard and the Clippers, they will be setting their sights on round two where they will take on the winner of the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets series.