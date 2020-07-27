Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the league and as the NBA returns on Thursday, Leonard will be one of the key players as the season concludes. His Los Angeles Clippers have as good of a chance as anyone to go out and win a championship, and fans are extremely excited about this prospect.

Over the past few months, Leonard has been fairly quiet about the virus, which makes sense considering he typically flies under the radar in the media. However, now that Leonard is firmly planted in Orlando, he is being asked to speak out on exactly what's going on. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Leonard admitted that he is a tad scared of the virus and notes that there is a lot of uncertainty going around. Most notably, he's worried about what getting the virus would do to his career.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“If you do get it, will it affect you to be able to play again? Everyone knows it hits everybody’s body different,” Leonard said\. “But I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I can’t really say what’s going to happen to players.”

So far, no cases have been found in the bubble, which just goes to show that the NBA's plan is working exactly how it was supposed to.

[Via]