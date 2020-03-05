Kawhi Leonard was the biggest free agent on the market last summer and in the end, he ended up choosing the Los Angeles Clippers which realistically, was a foregone conclusion. We all knew Leonard wanted to play in Los Angeles although it was to be determined whether or not he preferred the Lakers or Clippers. Considering the Lakers already had Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Clippers seemed like the clear cut choice.

Now, the Clippers are near the top of the Western Conference and have a real chance to do some damage come playoff time. In a recent report from Royce Young of ESPN, Leonard was asked about the Clippers potential and where he thinks they can go. As you can see based on his answer, even Leonard doesn't know what this team's ceiling is.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I don’t know,” Leonard said. “Because I don’t know what our potential is. You never know how good a team can be. But we’re going to strive to be the best team we can. We’re not complacent. We want to keep getting better and hopefully reach the goal.”

The Clippers started the season with some apparent chemistry issues but quickly got things together as the season went on. Now, the team is practically unstoppable when both Leonard and George are in the lineup. If there is any team that can beat the Lakers in a seven-game series, it would be the Clippers.