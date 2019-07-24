Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are some two of the biggest names in the NBA and this Summer, they both joined the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard was able to join the team thanks to free agency, while George came over through a trade. With both of these players on the roster, many believe the Clippers can become a championship-contending team which would certainly be a first for that franchise. Fans are incredibly excited about this prospect even if it may seem like the Clippers will still take a backseat to the popularity of the mighty Lakers.

Today, the Clippers are addressing the media at an introductory press conference for both Leonard and George. This press conference is actually going on right now and you can watch it simply by checking out the tweet below. As per usual, Leonard looks like he doesn't want to be there but we think that's just his natural demeanor. It's obvious he wanted to play in Los Angeles and the Clippers were the best fit for him.

As for George, he's going home as well and Clippers fans should be very excited about what's to come.