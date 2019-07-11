Kanye West has been a popular man in the sneaker world over the last week thanks to the news that his Adidas Yeezy brand is set to make $1.5 billion this year. West has been able to turn his brand into a global phenomenon and it appears as though he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Over the last week, there have a been a few close-ups of potential new Yeezy sneakers and thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we have yet another Yeezy prototype to show you.

Back in August of 2018, Kanye teased the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 and now, Ye is already giving the chunky sneaker dad shoe a fourth version. The V3 model hasn't even released yet, although it's clear that Kanye is still playing with ways to make changes to the upper. The midsole is quite different from current 700 models although the upper is similar in its tooling. The biggest difference is the patterns along the upper which seem to be much more intricate than the versions currently available for purchase.

There are no official details when it comes to this shoe so as of right now, think of it as a prototype and stay tuned for details as they become available.