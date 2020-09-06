Kanye West's bid for president doesn't necessarily have a promising outcome attached to it but nonetheless, he's still banking on his presidential "walk" to get him to the Oval Office. According to TMZ, the rapper officially filed his first campaign report with the FEC which reveals that he's spent upwards of $6M so far.



The breakdown reveals that between July and August, he dropped $4M for ballot access service, hiring several organizations to help him get on the ballot. That isn't anything new but it appears more evident than ever that he did hire a few companies that were connected to other presidential candidates including Trump and Pete Buttigieg.

Fortified Consulting, a company that apparently shares an address with another consulting firm called Lincoln Strategy Group, was among the companies listed in the filing. Fortified Consulting is ran by Nathan Sproul who worked on Trump's 2016 campaign. Another company called Atlas Strategy Group was listed on the breakdown. The man who runs the company, Greg Keller, previously interviewed to be Trump's campaign manager in 2016.

Meanwhile, Millennial Strategies, a company recently used by Pete Buttigieg, was another company Ye hired.

Theories of Kanye West using his campaign to aid Trump's reelection have been swirling around. The appearance that his campaign has ties to Trump's doesn't help it either. 'Ye has already denied any ties to the Trump campaign.

