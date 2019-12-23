Kanye West's Yeezy brand is as big as its ever been and every single day, he is devising ways to expand his business. For the last few years, West has been obsessed with Wyoming and has been looking at ways to bring jobs to his new favorite state. In a brand new report, it has been revealed that Ye is trying to build his very own Adidas Yeezy "Sample Lab" in Cody, Wyoming.

The report states that he is looking to overhaul an 11,300 square foot warehouse and would be looking to hire between 10 to 20 people. This state of the art property is owned by a nonprofit called Cody Forward and its CEO, James Klessman, is incredibly excited about the opportunity West has presented.

“You have buildings in New York that have more people than our town has. To have a company like this in our community will make a significant impact. It’s going to be a very positive thing from an employment standpoint,” Klessman said via WWD, “I think there are conversations about that. That’s certainly something that is on their mind. It will take some very sharp pencils to make that work, because we’re not exactly on a major thoroughfare.”

It's unclear what West will be producing in this facility although we can imagine it will certainly help stimulate the economy of such a small town.

