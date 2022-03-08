We've finally concluded the three-part journey into Kanye's Jeen-Yuhs, the Netflix documentary created by Coodie & Chike that dives into the artist's origin story. However, with hours and hours worth of footage in the stash, it was inevitable that there were a lot of clips that we haven't seen.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

TIME Magazine, who produced the Jeen-Yuhs doc through TIME Studios, has shared new footage over the weeks since the documentary debuted. In the final episode of the docu-series, Coodie & Chike breeze through Ye's most controversial moments but there is a significant portion of the episode that focuses on the Wyoming sessions. Dame Dash, Justin Biebers, and more appear in Wyoming where Kanye's working on the batch of 5 albums during 2017-2018.

The new unreleased footage offers a bit more insight into Kanye's collaborative process with Teyana Taylor on KTSE. Ye guides Teyana through recording the record, "Cold Blooded" which never made the final tracklist of the process. It's another glimpse into Kanye's mind as a producer, rather than rapper, and exploring the unique environment during the Wyoming sessions. Ye breaks down the original production and practically rebuilds it within minutes.

Last week, TIME shared behind-the-scenes footage from the "Slow Jamz" music video shoot where Ye was having communicating his vision to the directors.

Check out the latest unreleased clip from Jeen-Yuhs below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

