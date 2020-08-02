There is not a chance in hell that Kanye West will win the 2020 election. Then again, if there's one thing that 2020 taught me, it's that you should expect the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has been ramping up his efforts to become the president of the United States. He held a rally in South Carolina that went awry. He's made efforts to gather enough signatures in order to make the ballot in several states with Ohio being the most recent.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Kanye West is officially trying to make his way onto the Ohio ballot which could very well be a determining factor in who ends up in office. Ohio is one of four swing states that will play a major factor in November. Trump ultimately won the state by less than 5k votes in 2016.

Kanye hired a company called Let The Voters Decide to gain enough signatures in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas to end up on the ballot. Currently, Kanye needs 5,000 signatures to make the ballot in Ohio. He reportedly has 90 people on the grounds trying to get enough signatures. The company Ye hired seems optimistic about getting Kanye on the ballot.

Though the chances of Kanye winning are slim, it'll be interesting to see if his run ultimately aids Trump or Biden's campaign.

