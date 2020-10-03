mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K-Trap & Abra Cadabra Scope Out The Scene On "New Opp Block"

Aron A.
October 03, 2020 11:25
New Opp Block
K-Trap Feat. Abra Cadabra

Bringing the flamethrowers out, K-Trap and Abra Cadabra serve up a fiery banger on "New Opp Block."


All year around, K-Trap has bodied every single track he's touched. He's delivered some cold bangers, like "Shivers," and fire collaborations with some of the UK's hottest artist, such as "Off-White" with Nafe Smallz. Though he's already a few projects deep, his follow-up to 2019's No Magic is looking like it'll be his biggest to date. As he continues the campaign, he teamed up with Abra Cadabra for his latest offering, "New Opp Block." The UK drill banger is filled with chilling murderous bars, traumatizing flashbacks of the trap, and lavish flexes from the dope. K-Trap's cool flow leads the way before Abra Cadabra's gruff voice demolishes the track in a sixteen.

Check out K-Trap's brand new record "New Opp Block" ft. Abra Cadabra below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fill him up with bine, could do it to me, he just ain't got the heart 
Ching man's clart or I lean out the window and slap firearm 
OFB, farm blocks we don't claim no chinging or booting if it ain't ours
Them man are just talking much, I done told you already, none of us wan' talk

K-Trap
