K Camp's RARE SOUND Drops "RARE Family (Reloaded)"

Atlanta's K Camp doesn't stop working. Since leaving the majors, he's gone on to establish his own label RARE Sound which has continued to grow over the years. Between releasing solo projects, K Camp's offered a few compilation projects from the label including last year's RARE Family.

With the All-Star Weekend taking place in Atlanta, K Camp made sure to have a soundtrack prepared for the festivities with the release of RARE Sounds' RARE Family (Reloaded). The rapper boosts the original 12-song tracklist with an additional eight songs, bringing it up to 20 songs in total. Lil Bird, K Camp, True Story Gee, and more contribute to the tracklist while Mozzy assists on "Stack N Pray."

Check out K Camp's RARE Family (Reloaded) and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.