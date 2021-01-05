K Camp Releases His New Freestyle "Don't Drink Dasani"

It's a new year but the grind never stopped for K Camp. Over the past two years, he's released some of the best music of his career, as well as the formal launching of RARE Sounds. Needless to say, he's been busy and 2021 isn't a year that he seems to be aiming to take a break. To warm things up, he returned with a quick freestyle titled, "Don't Drink Dasani." Over hypnotizing trap production, and soothing melodies, Camp asserts his dominance in the rap game with both his pens and his flows.

K Camp is coming off of a highly successful 2020 that included groundbreaking TikTok anthem, "Lottery" as well as the release of Kiss 5 and RARE Family.

Peep the latest from K Camp below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches love these diamonds, the reason why we flex

I done gave y'all hits on top of hits, I'm like what's next

She know I don't love her, I just wanna her for the sex

She know that I'm heartless, I might break up through a text