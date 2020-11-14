mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Offers Deluxe Edition Of "KISS 5 (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
November 14, 2020 13:11
KISS 5 (Deluxe)
K Camp

K Camp's "KISS 5 (Deluxe)" includes six new tracks.


The deluxe edition has been going crazy this year but that appears to be more of a strategic move from artists and labels to boost streams. However, that's mainly for the artists on major labels, even though the deluxe edition is practically a standard at this point. We can't complain, though. Who doesn't want their favorite artist releasing even more music after already dropping an album?

K Camp has been killing everything this year, especially with the release of KISS 5. This week, he delivered the official deluxe edition of the project with an additional six-tracks including "ARI" which started trending on Twitter after Camp shared a snippet. KISS 5 certainly didn't disappoint upon its release and the deluxe edition only packs more heat from one of Atlanta's most underrated exports. 

