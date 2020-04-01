mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Keeps The Hits Coming With "Cry To You"

Aron A.
April 01, 2020 12:31
Cry To You
K Camp

K Camp returns with some new heat.


K Camp is keeping the streets flooded this year. Following the success of the viral single, "Lotto (Renegade)" that reached major milestones in K Camp and Reazy Renegade's careers, the rapper hasn't stopped dropping hits. Especially in a time when everyone is inside, the rapper's making sure to spread some vibes across the Internet. Today, he returned with his new single, "Cry To You" with production from Section 8 x youngtn, for the latest installment in the Wavy Wednesday. With a more melancholic vibe, Camp delivers an introspect record speaking on the hardships he's faced to get where he is today.

His latest track arrives just a few days after he teamed up with 6lack, Ari Lennox, and Tink for the single, "Black Men Don't Cheat." Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck on these bitches for extra credit
I done made me some money, I keep a debit
Gotta keep me some bread, I'm talkin' lettuce
Don't be talkin' to feds, they out to get us

K Camp
K Camp
