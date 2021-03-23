mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Drops Bars On "Do It From The Heart Freestyle"

Aron A.
March 23, 2021 17:01
158 Views
20
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Do It From The Heart Freestyle
K Camp

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

K Camp gets honest on his latest freestyle.


It seems as if there's little room for sleep in K Camp's schedule. Along with his own career, he's bringing new artists to the fold with the RARE Sounds label. The rapper recently released the deluxe edition of RARE Sound's RARE FAMILY compilation tape but Camp keeps it pushing, even after a major accomplishment. It's hardly a rare occasion when he blesses fans with some new heat out of the blue.

This week, the rapper slid through with his latest freestyle, "Do It From The Heart." The short freestyle finds the Atlanta rapper reflecting on his career and the obstacles he had to face, whether in the industry or personally, that he's overcome. It's another solid offering from. K Camp that's keeping us excited for his next solo project.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Gave n***as dreams, gave n***as hope
Gave n***as game, they just wanna see me broke
Want to see me fucked up, down bad, looking like so and so
Keep the cream on me like an Oreo

K Camp
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  158
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
K Camp
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS K Camp Drops Bars On "Do It From The Heart Freestyle"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject