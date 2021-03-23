K Camp Drops Bars On "Do It From The Heart Freestyle"

It seems as if there's little room for sleep in K Camp's schedule. Along with his own career, he's bringing new artists to the fold with the RARE Sounds label. The rapper recently released the deluxe edition of RARE Sound's RARE FAMILY compilation tape but Camp keeps it pushing, even after a major accomplishment. It's hardly a rare occasion when he blesses fans with some new heat out of the blue.

This week, the rapper slid through with his latest freestyle, "Do It From The Heart." The short freestyle finds the Atlanta rapper reflecting on his career and the obstacles he had to face, whether in the industry or personally, that he's overcome. It's another solid offering from. K Camp that's keeping us excited for his next solo project.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gave n***as dreams, gave n***as hope

Gave n***as game, they just wanna see me broke

Want to see me fucked up, down bad, looking like so and so

Keep the cream on me like an Oreo

