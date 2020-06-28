K Camp Delivers Rowdy Banger "Pineapple Juice"

It's been a huge year for K Camp already. Though he's been delivering a consistent stream of music throughout his career, he shifted the game after his single, "Lottery" went viral, thanks to the world of TikTok. It set a new precedent for how music breaks and his consumed. By the time the song went viral, Camp was already moving forward with his next move.

This weekend, he returned with a muddy new banger titled, "Pineapple Juice." The new single is muddy and ferocious, though Camp plays it cool throughout the track with effortless flexes and braggadocious bars. The new single could very well be a strong indication that K Camp is readying the release of the deluxe edition of KISS 5 which he teased earlier this week.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I fell in love with the blues

Your shawty want me, just let the hoe choose

Couple racks on my shoes, you know how I move

They watch like the news