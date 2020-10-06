Junglepussy Is The Life Of The Party On "Main Attraction"

It's been two years since the release of Junglepussy's last album JP3 but the follow up is officially on the way. After dropping "Arugula" last month, Junglepussy released her latest single, "Main Attraction" earlier today along with eye-popping visuals. The new single is yet another example of Junglepussy's versatility and ability to mesh sounds together, though she honed in and refined her sound on the new project.

"From the genesis of Junglepussy, I struggled with my sound, because what I was doing at the time, I knew it wasn’t really, really, really what I wanted to do," she said in a press release. “But I just didn’t know how to get there. Jp4 really sounds like and feels like I got there.”

JP4 drops on Oct. 23rd.

Quotable Lyrics

Pussy berserk, I made him pay for all my merch

Put 'em in a hearse

I want somebody who don't like nobody

Not a social butterfly

I don't want nobody who want to party

They just want to get in my thighs