Juls Creates His Own Universe On "Sounds Of My World"

Juls' has been making noise with his experimental sound that merges everything from afrobeats to electronic, hip-hop, and more. After years of hustling and establishing himself as through his DJing and songwriting efforts, he finally released his debut album, Sounds Of My World this week. The project includes 15 songs, all produced by Juls himself, with features coming from artists like Bas, WizKid, DarkoVibes, and more.

"It’s been a very long process,” said Juls of the project. “I started making this album after my Colours mixtape in 2019; I’ve been selfish and just focusing on myself working on my brand and sound, so I haven’t really made records for a lot of other artists. I’m excited for the world to hear what I’ve been working on. I pray it does very well because I’ve put a lot into it."

