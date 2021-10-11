mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juls Creates His Own Universe On "Sounds Of My World"

Aron A.
October 11, 2021 15:04
119 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Sounds Of My World
Juls

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Juls new project includes appearances from WizKid, Bas, DarkoVibes, and more.


Juls' has been making noise with his experimental sound that merges everything from afrobeats to electronic, hip-hop, and more. After years of hustling and establishing himself as through his DJing and songwriting efforts, he finally released his debut album, Sounds Of My World  this week. The project includes 15 songs, all produced by Juls himself, with features coming from artists like Bas, WizKid, DarkoVibes, and more. 

"It’s been a very long process,” said Juls of the project. “I started making this album after my Colours mixtape in 2019; I’ve been selfish and just focusing on myself working on my brand and sound, so I haven’t really made records for a lot of other artists. I’m excited for the world to hear what I’ve been working on. I pray it does very well because I’ve put a lot into it."

Check the project out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Juls Creates His Own Universe On "Sounds Of My World"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject