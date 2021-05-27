Joyner Lucas Returns With "Back In Blood Remix"

Fans likely remember the era where Joyner Lucas was absolutely bodying freestyles, and today, the lyricist has taken a moment to return to his roots. Queuing up "Back In Blood" for the occasion, Joyner uses the opportunity to not only showcase his first-rate technical prowess, but to air some of the grievances that have been piling up.

"They say, "J, I miss when you was broke, way before all the fame and glory," he spits. "'Money changed you, it made you corny / The material things just bore me / You're no different than all of these industry ni*gas, I thought you were special and awesome / Now you sellin' your soul and just hopin' on records with anyone, ni*ga, you lost it."

Perhaps in direct retaliation to some of the misconceptions, he proceeds to let fly some of his signature flows, though not at the expense of his punchlines. "Please shut the fuck up anytime I bring somebody real around," he raps. "You versus me, ni*ga? That's like a whale pushin' a seal around."

Check out Joyner's long-awaited return to the freestyle game with the "Back In Blood Remix," and sound off if you think he needs to come through and drop a good-old-fashioned mixtape over previously-released beats.

