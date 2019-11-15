mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jorja Smith Delivers "The Schmoove" On "Make It Right"

Mitch Findlay
November 15, 2019 14:57
262 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Make It Right
Jorja Smith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jorja Smith drops off some smooth delights.


Jorja Smith has mastered the vibe. "Make It Right," Smith's brand new contribution to the Blue Story soundtrack, proves exactly that. Taking to a chilled-out guitar jam produced by frequent collaborator J. LBS, Smith eases listeners in off the strength of her voice. There's a strong reggae hint to this one, with staccato chord strums and a subtle bounce building into a more powerful chorus. "Remember that I'm bleeding, and obsessed with feelings," she sings. "Making me believe that I've read the wrong things, I've read between the lines and swerved a few things." 

It's been a minute since we've heard a full-length from Smith, well, sort of. Her Lost & Found debut album arrived in June of 2018, which really wasn't that long ago. And yet when one is as talented as Jorja Smith, can you really blame the fans for wanting a steady influx? At least we have "Make It Right" to do exactly that. Check this one out now!

Quotable Lyrics

Making me believe that I've read the wrong things,
I've read between the lines and swerved a few things
Chasing my intentions and my clear thoughts that trade with the insane

Jorja Smith
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  262
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jorja Smith
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jorja Smith Delivers "The Schmoove" On "Make It Right"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject