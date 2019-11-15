Jorja Smith Delivers "The Schmoove" On "Make It Right"

Jorja Smith has mastered the vibe. "Make It Right," Smith's brand new contribution to the Blue Story soundtrack, proves exactly that. Taking to a chilled-out guitar jam produced by frequent collaborator J. LBS, Smith eases listeners in off the strength of her voice. There's a strong reggae hint to this one, with staccato chord strums and a subtle bounce building into a more powerful chorus. "Remember that I'm bleeding, and obsessed with feelings," she sings. "Making me believe that I've read the wrong things, I've read between the lines and swerved a few things."

It's been a minute since we've heard a full-length from Smith, well, sort of. Her Lost & Found debut album arrived in June of 2018, which really wasn't that long ago. And yet when one is as talented as Jorja Smith, can you really blame the fans for wanting a steady influx? At least we have "Make It Right" to do exactly that. Check this one out now!

Quotable Lyrics

Making me believe that I've read the wrong things,

I've read between the lines and swerved a few things

Chasing my intentions and my clear thoughts that trade with the insane