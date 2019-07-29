Whenever Jordan Brand comes out with silhouettes that are a hybrid between other classic models, sneakerheads tend to get pretty defensive. At the end of the day, nobody likes to see their favorite shoe messed with, although on the other hand, sticking with the status quo can sometimes make shoes boring. Jordan Brand has always tried to find a fair balance between these two points of view and when they come out with a hybrid shoe, they try to do it as respectfully as possible.

The latest Jordan Brand hybrid sneaker is the Jordan Mars 270 which was designed by the son of Spike Lee. This model features elements from the Air Jordan 1, Jordan 4, Jordan 5, Jordan 6, and the Nike Air Max 270. The latest colorway of the shoe to be unveiled is this "Shattered Backboard" model which replicated the famous Air Jordan 1 iteration. The shoe is covered in black and grey mesh with orange highlights all the way throughout.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this pair should be coming out in the coming weeks and will cost a modest $160 USD.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit