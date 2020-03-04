Jordan Brand has always been one for experimentation and with the Jordan Mars 270, that's exactly what they did. The shoe brings together design elements from various different Jordans, while also implementing the midsole technology of the Air Max 270. Overall, it's a pretty dope sneaker that has raised some eyebrows throughout the last year. There have been various colorways and with the Spring on the horizon, it seems like yet another model is on the way.

The Jordan Mars 270 Low will be arriving in the "Bred" colorway which can be seen below. As you can see, the upper of the shoe has black all over the upper while red accents are put on the midsole. Overall, it's a familiar colorway that will certainly be of interest to the OG Jordan heads out there. Not to mention, the low-top aesthetic makes this sneaker something that will look great during the warmer months.

According to Sneaker News, a release date has not yet been determined for these although you can expect them to drop within the next few weeks. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

