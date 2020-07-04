Every 4th of July, the United States engages in perhaps the most gluttonous form of sports known to mankind. Of course, I am talking the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event has been dominated by the one and only human bottomless pit, Joey Chestnut. Coming into today's event, he was looking to claim his 13th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory and that's exactly what he did, all while breaking his own record from last year.

In 2019, Chestnut was able to scarf down 71 hot dogs but in 2020, he managed 75. This was over 30 hot dogs more than his closest competitor, which just goes to show that this is Joey Chestnut's world and we are all living in it.

As you can imagine, many on social media were appalled by Chestnut's accomplishment, as it isn't exactly the best thing to be known for. However, Chestnut is a staple in the competitive eating community and there is no denying he is simply one of the best to ever do it.

However, we're unsure of how his stomach is handling all of this right now. Those hot dogs aren't going to be easy to digest so we're sure he's in a real state of discomfort right now.